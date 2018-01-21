KOULOUBA| Samedi 20 janvier 2018 Extrait itw #IBK « L’ Armée du Mali vous êtes mon outil de décision, je dis ma fierté de vous, de vos performances , le Mali sera là pour l’éternité, il s’est relevé , sa présence est significative , il est réel , il est avéré . Bravo les FAMAS » pic.twitter.com/OqGWfqENfE
— Presidence Mali (@PresidenceMali) 20 janvier 2018
MÉTÉO - TEMPS À BKO ET ENVIRONS
BAMAKO, MALI
ciel dégagé
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
15 %
7.2kmh
0 %
sam
28 °
dim
28 °
lun
27 °
mar
25 °
mer
26 °
comrades we all know FAMAS are great warriors when given proper equipment plus superior arms in adequate amounts but, in this instance on considering IBK faulty decision making if it was not for immediate threat of illegal AZAWAD terrroists/jahadists murderous attacks I would strongly recommend that FAMAS take a paid vacation unto after next president election. However, being it would be ill advised to do such thing I beg of FAMAS to stay alert plus do not take military actions from a way that things were done decades ago where FAMAS were sent to battle ill equipped plus armed but somehow found way to win.
OLD MEN plus foolish ELDERS believe in many instances battle should still be conducted in such manner however, they either fail to account for destructive powers modern weaponry possessed by illegal AZAWAD terrorists/jahadists or they are only considering corruption funds to be available for them to steal if they do not purchase essential equipment plus superior arms you need for battle. When Moussa Coulibaly become president these uncaring conditions will no longer exist but unto Moussa Coulibaly do become president stay wary of these conditions may exist plus act in accordance.
MOUSSA COULIBALY FOR PRESIDENT OF MALI 2018
“Platform For Change”
Very much sincere, Henry Author (people of books) Price Jr. aka Obediah Buntu Il-Khan aka Kankan aka Gue.
translationbuddy.com
ibcon la pleureuse inch allah… quel minable ce type!!!
Vivement son départ!
Malheureusement IBK le Mande Djito Keba ne decide absolument de rien, sinon Kidal serait libre aujourd’hui et Tombouctou, Menaka, Segou et Mopti securises.