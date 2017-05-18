Le premier enseignement quâ€™on peut tirer de ce recrutement dans lâ€™armÃ©e est que Â«Â Ã§a ne va pas du toutÂ Â». 60 116 dossiers reÃ§us pour 5000 places, cela dÃ©note le niveau Ã©levÃ© du chÃ´mage. Mais lâ€™engouement pourrait avoir une autre significationÂ : le sens Ã©levÃ© du patriotisme, une certaine prise de conscience de la gravitÃ© de la crise et de la nÃ©cessitÃ© dâ€™implication des jeunes pour sortir de cette crise. Sauf que cette derniÃ¨re hypothÃ¨se paraÃ®t trÃ¨s peu probable aujourdâ€™hui quand on mesure le niveau de citoyennetÃ© dans dâ€™autres domaines. Ce qui nous laisse lâ€™hypothÃ¨se du seul manque dâ€™alternativeÂ :Â Â«Â Les jeunes nâ€™ont pas le choix, et comme ceux qui se lancent dans les mers et ocÃ©ans, ils sont prÃªts Ã mourir pour gagner leur vieÂ Â».

De fausses cartes NINAÂ : une alerte pour 2018

Un deuxiÃ¨me enseignement est le degrÃ© de corruption dans le pays. En effet, sur plus de 60Â 000 dossiers, seuls 9273 sont bons, le reste ayant Ã©tÃ© falsifiÃ©, y compris la fameuse carte NINA. Ce qui est une alerte sÃ©rieuse dans la perspective des Ã©lections gÃ©nÃ©rales de 2018. Si on ne peut mÃªme plus se fier Ã cette carte, quel autre document pourrait Ãªtre considÃ©rÃ© comme crÃ©dibleÂ ?

Une leÃ§on est que les autoritÃ©s militaires donnent lâ€™impression de nâ€™avoir pas tirÃ© les enseignements du passÃ©. En effet, recruter des futurs combattants dans les grandes villes (comme Bamako, oÃ¹ est prÃ©vu le gros du contingent avec plus de 3000 places) reviendrait Ã recruter de futurs dÃ©serteurs, des gens qui ne cherchent quâ€™Ã joindre les deux bouts, et non des Â«Â combattants dans lâ€™Ã¢meÂ Â», par vocation.

S.H