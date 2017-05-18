Le premier enseignement quâ€™on peut tirer de ce recrutement dans lâ€™armÃ©e est que Â«Â Ã§a ne va pas du toutÂ Â». 60 116 dossiers reÃ§us pour 5000 places, cela dÃ©note le niveau Ã©levÃ© du chÃ´mage. Mais lâ€™engouement pourrait avoir une autre significationÂ : le sens Ã©levÃ© du patriotisme, une certaine prise de conscience de la gravitÃ© de la crise et de la nÃ©cessitÃ© dâ€™implication des jeunes pour sortir de cette crise. Sauf que cette derniÃ¨re hypothÃ¨se paraÃ®t trÃ¨s peu probable aujourdâ€™hui quand on mesure le niveau de citoyennetÃ© dans dâ€™autres domaines. Ce qui nous laisse lâ€™hypothÃ¨se du seul manque dâ€™alternativeÂ :Â Â«Â Les jeunes nâ€™ont pas le choix, et comme ceux qui se lancent dans les mers et ocÃ©ans, ils sont prÃªts Ã mourir pour gagner leur vieÂ Â».
De fausses cartes NINAÂ : une alerte pour 2018
Un deuxiÃ¨me enseignement est le degrÃ© de corruption dans le pays. En effet, sur plus de 60Â 000 dossiers, seuls 9273 sont bons, le reste ayant Ã©tÃ© falsifiÃ©, y compris la fameuse carte NINA. Ce qui est une alerte sÃ©rieuse dans la perspective des Ã©lections gÃ©nÃ©rales de 2018. Si on ne peut mÃªme plus se fier Ã cette carte, quel autre document pourrait Ãªtre considÃ©rÃ© comme crÃ©dibleÂ ?
Une leÃ§on est que les autoritÃ©s militaires donnent lâ€™impression de nâ€™avoir pas tirÃ© les enseignements du passÃ©. En effet, recruter des futurs combattants dans les grandes villes (comme Bamako, oÃ¹ est prÃ©vu le gros du contingent avec plus de 3000 places) reviendrait Ã recruter de futurs dÃ©serteurs, des gens qui ne cherchent quâ€™Ã joindre les deux bouts, et non des Â«Â combattants dans lâ€™Ã¢meÂ Â», par vocation.
S.H
comrades under total circumstance it appear to me you have taken position of war should be fought protecting corruption, drug addict government leaders, incompetent government plus sycophant government whose not to degree needed taking actions in people of Mali plus military best interest by obtaining modern weapons needed to defeat terrorists under any disguise terrorists group name they wear. Terrorists must not only be defeated by idea of secularism they also must be subjected to a condition of humane treatment or overwhelming military to any degree needed. To begin with why would seemingly cocaine addicted president of Mali IBK proclaim France a friend. A friend only to facilitating Keita family plus other government officials corruption. No true friend would leave a friend under constant attack by drug addict terrorists as Mali daily undergo without weapons to not only repel those attacks but also annihilate opposing force if they were in truth a friend. Especially when that friend sale weapons of need around world to others who are not good friend they proclaim Mali unless claiming of Mali as friend is intentional lie thus, everybody they steal riches from other with is not friend just a illegal business associate. IBK have to make drastic changes thus he will not be able to continue Keita family corrupt ways if he is to manage necessary changes to degree he is obligated plus is necessary. IBK should proclaim only those at this dire moment FRIENDS who will act in people of Mali security from terrorists (including aka names they use of jahadists etc.) best interest thus, sale Mali sufficient number of modern weapons plus equipment desired plus needed to bring this catastrophe to end as determined by military of Mali. Due to corruption many young men of military of Mali will not fight drug crazed terrorists unless they possess a decisive advantage in weapons. That is common with most modern day military throughout this world. There are few if any he men left in military of today thus, when possible as in this instant it is for government to obtain those weapon plus assure military leaders devise plans to properly use those weapons to efficiently plus life savingly win war. IBK seem to forget what youth of military do not forget which is how he sent men poorly armed to Northern Mali to be slaughtered as opposed to first purchasing superior weapons plus equipment then sending men to avenge loss of Mali officials who lives were taken by evil drug addict terrorists. IBK did not give those members of military of Mali consideration he give corrupt acts of his family plus corrupt government officials when they steal in partnership with France plus Canada wealth that should be used for benefit of all citizens of Mali. IBK in is drug addict crazed have become so stupid he believe people of Mali do not perceive that lack of transparency in gold mining is due to gold mined in Mali is being reported as mined in Canada thus making his lie of Mali lower gold production appear true while IBK family split monies earned from that unreported as being mined in Mali gold with Canadian plus French officials. IBK you as much as a true drug addict as those drug addict terrorists plus you of greater danger to people of Mali. World will remove IBK from president if people of Mali do not. IBK you plus your family government have to go.Very much sincere, Henry Price aka Obediah Buntu IL-Khan aka Kankan.