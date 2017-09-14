A l’issue de sa tournÃ©e qui l’a successivement conduit au Tchad, au Niger et au Burkina Faso, le prÃ©sident IBK a obtenu de tous ses pairs du G5 Sahel qu’ils fassent le dÃ©placement de New-York.
En marge de l’assemblÃ©e gÃ©nÃ©rale des Nations-Unies se tiendra une rÃ©union du G5 avec l’union europÃ©enne, l’union africaine, la France, les Ã‰tats-Unis et l’ONU.
Par la prÃ©sidenceÂ
