Il y a un an, les libÃ©raux de lâ€™Alliance dÃ©mocratique (DA) sâ€™emparaient des villes de Pretoria, Johannesburg et Port Elizabeth, Ã la faveur d’Ã©lections municipales historiques. Pour prendre la tÃªte de ces trois importantes agglomÃ©rations, la DA avait dÃ» sâ€™allier au parti EFF de Julius Malema afin dâ€™obtenir une majoritÃ© absolue contre lâ€™ANC, arrivÃ© en tÃªte des Ã©lections locales, mais avec moins de 50 % des voix dans certaines villes. Un an plus tard, ces alliances de circonstance entre les libÃ©raux et la gauche radicale commencent Ã se fissurer alors que Julius Malema proclame son indÃ©pendance.

Mauvaise semaine pour lâ€™Alliance dÃ©mocratique, de plus en plus isolÃ©e au niveau local comme au Parlement. Si elle ne sâ€™entend pas avec les autres partis dâ€™opposition, la DA risque mÃªme perdre le contrÃ´le de Pretoria, Johannesburg et Port Elizabeth.

Le parti Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF, Â« Combattants pour la libertÃ© Ã©conomique Â») de Julius Malema est en colÃ¨re, depuis que lâ€™Alliance dÃ©mocratique a poussÃ© vers la sortie le maire adjoint de la ville de Port Elizabeth, un membre du parti UDM, soupÃ§onnÃ© dâ€™avoir votÃ© avec lâ€™ANC lors des conseils municipaux. Suite Ã cette Ã©viction, le parti EFF a dÃ©cidÃ© de boycotter les conseils municipaux dans les trois grandes villes dirigÃ©es par lâ€™Alliance dÃ©mocratique.

Julius Malema a envoyÃ© un message sÃ©vÃ¨re Ã ses anciens alliÃ©s. Â« Notre vote de soutien Ã lâ€™Alliance dÃ©mocratique nâ€™est plus garanti. Nous voterons en fonction de ce quâ€™ils mettent sur la table. Si lâ€™ANC fait une proposition solide, nous voterons avec eux. Nous ne sommes pas les amis des suprÃ©macistes blancs. Si câ€™Ã©tait le cas, nous serions entrÃ©s dans une coalition avec eux, nous aurions signÃ© un accord, mais nous n’avons jamais rien signÃ©. Â»

Suite Ã ce boycott du mouvement EFF, le dernier conseil municipal de Pretoria a dÃ» Ãªtre ajournÃ©, faute dâ€™une majoritÃ© absolue. Pour ne rien arranger, lâ€™ANC prÃ©pare une motion de dÃ©fiance visant Ã faire tomber Herman Mashaba, le maire de lâ€™Alliance dÃ©mocratique Ã Johannesburg. Un Ã©lu que le parti EFF nâ€™a jamais apprÃ©ciÃ©.

Mmusi Maimane a estimÃ© qu’un dialogue est encore possible. Il a demandÃ© Ã rencontrer en urgence les reprÃ©sentants du parti EFF et UDM.

Par RFI