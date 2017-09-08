Il y a un an, les libÃ©raux de lâ€™Alliance dÃ©mocratique (DA) sâ€™emparaient des villes de Pretoria, Johannesburg et Port Elizabeth, Ã la faveur d’Ã©lections municipales historiques. Pour prendre la tÃªte de ces trois importantes agglomÃ©rations, la DA avait dÃ» sâ€™allier au parti EFF de Julius Malema afin dâ€™obtenir une majoritÃ© absolue contre lâ€™ANC, arrivÃ© en tÃªte des Ã©lections locales, mais avec moins de 50 % des voix dans certaines villes. Un an plus tard, ces alliances de circonstance entre les libÃ©raux et la gauche radicale commencent Ã se fissurer alors que Julius Malema proclame son indÃ©pendance.
Mauvaise semaine pour lâ€™Alliance dÃ©mocratique, de plus en plus isolÃ©e au niveau local comme au Parlement. Si elle ne sâ€™entend pas avec les autres partis dâ€™opposition, la DA risque mÃªme perdre le contrÃ´le de Pretoria, Johannesburg et Port Elizabeth.
Le parti Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF, Â« Combattants pour la libertÃ© Ã©conomique Â») de Julius Malema est en colÃ¨re, depuis que lâ€™Alliance dÃ©mocratique a poussÃ© vers la sortie le maire adjoint de la ville de Port Elizabeth, un membre du parti UDM, soupÃ§onnÃ© dâ€™avoir votÃ© avec lâ€™ANC lors des conseils municipaux. Suite Ã cette Ã©viction, le parti EFF a dÃ©cidÃ© de boycotter les conseils municipaux dans les trois grandes villes dirigÃ©es par lâ€™Alliance dÃ©mocratique.
Julius Malema a envoyÃ© un message sÃ©vÃ¨re Ã ses anciens alliÃ©s. Â« Notre vote de soutien Ã lâ€™Alliance dÃ©mocratique nâ€™est plus garanti. Nous voterons en fonction de ce quâ€™ils mettent sur la table. Si lâ€™ANC fait une proposition solide, nous voterons avec eux. Nous ne sommes pas les amis des suprÃ©macistes blancs. Si câ€™Ã©tait le cas, nous serions entrÃ©s dans une coalition avec eux, nous aurions signÃ© un accord, mais nous n’avons jamais rien signÃ©. Â»
Suite Ã ce boycott du mouvement EFF, le dernier conseil municipal de Pretoria a dÃ» Ãªtre ajournÃ©, faute dâ€™une majoritÃ© absolue. Pour ne rien arranger, lâ€™ANC prÃ©pare une motion de dÃ©fiance visant Ã faire tomber Herman Mashaba, le maire de lâ€™Alliance dÃ©mocratique Ã Johannesburg. Un Ã©lu que le parti EFF nâ€™a jamais apprÃ©ciÃ©.
Mmusi Maimane a estimÃ© qu’un dialogue est encore possible. Il a demandÃ© Ã rencontrer en urgence les reprÃ©sentants du parti EFF et UDM.
Par RFI
comrades it is unfortunate Julius Malema is a Drama Child who regularly get good ideas but take wrong method plus form wrong goals in managing those good ideas. I think he leans to much to philosophy as oppose to what is truly in Buntu plus non rich of South Africa best interest. Economic development plus upgrade in living conditions are in Buntu best interest. However, to properly manage many of Julius group good ideas you should not have your personal gains ambitions as a top priority. It show in way Julius manage affairs that despite speaking in Buntu people behalf he have his personal gain ambitions at forefront. It is not for Julius personal gains ambitions to be at rear but they need be structured in a manner that first he do what is in Buntu people short plus long term best interest plus within fulfilling that interest he find personal gain for himself plus family. We realize Julius have not had best of teachers in this matter when you consider all of post Apartheid Buntu presidents of South Africa but, Julius as a philosopher need realize plus duly apply that he is of generation whose every action is not controlled by Apartheid to degree that you need become like those in authority under Apartheid to fulfill your reasoning requirements. In short Apartheid have influenced many of middle age plus elderly Buntu of South Africa in a manner that their reasoning is compatible to Apartheid despite fact they know Apartheid is anti-Buntu. Thus they should carefully consider all they would like to do plus whether or not it is anti-Buntu. Like consideration will greatly reduced amount of stupid plus dangerously misleading acts Julius group make. To start Julius should not only declare economic empowerment is to be had by Buntu unto he take in depth look at how it could be given under present conditions plus conditions which could be developed plus how South Africa as a whole benefit where it is given. Anything less is likely seen plus treated when safe as another loud mouth proclamation by Julius group. Julius have to much to work with to be a simple loud mouth. South Africa Buntu non rich desperately needs upgrade in living conditions plus South Africa as a nation is capable of providing it. Very much sincere, Henry Price Jr. aka Obediah Buntu IL-Khan aka Kankan aka Gue.