Donald Trump a reconnu mercredi “officiellement Jérusalem comme capitale d’Israël”, rompant avec des décennies de diplomatie américaine et internationale.
Le président américain a revendiqué “une nouvelle approche” sur le conflit israélo-palestinien, assurant tenir une promesse que ses prédécesseurs ont “échoué” à respecter.
(©AFP / 06 décembre 2017 19h19)
comrades to put it n a “nutshell” is to acknowledge that many believe this is President Trump response to Saudi Arabia recently entering into partnership with Russia to manufacture missiles in Saudi Arabia. Many American including myself was under belief Saudi Arabia was on course to establish unbreakable alliance with Israel plus America but, there are those who acknowledge that Saudi Arabia was deeply offended by America would not sell Saudi Arabia its most advance military planes instead America sold Saudi Arabia what many consider somewhat outdated air crafts equipped with limited amount of most advanced military technology. Maybe this is simply a phase in development of unbreakable alliance between America, Israel plus Saudi Arabia however, there are those who acknowledge America is selling somewhat advance weaponry at premium prices while Russia is selling self-reliance. It is difficult for good leadership to turn away from those who sell it self-reliance. If Russia continue to sell self-reliance it will have long term effect upon all goods America sell. Maybe that is why Trump is beckoning for American companies to come home. American companies are cause of much talked about hundreds of billions of dollars of trade deficit America possess due to American companies build products in foreign nation with cheap foreign labor then ship those products to America for sale. As for Saudi Arabia most believe it will become Arab “Big Daddy” it desire to be only by working with Russia if Saudi Arabia continue to be incapable of building trusting alliance with America plus Israel. As for myself I will keep observing but I do not believe it is possible for such alliance to be built with Trump as president unless Saudi Arabia is willing to make concessions it appear unwilling to as much as dream of making at this time. Very much sincere, Henry Author(people of books) Price Jr. aka Obediah Buntu IL-Khan aka Kankan aka Gue. translationbuddy.com