Communiqué CMDT: Avis d’appel d’offres N°01/2025/DA, fourniture et pose équipements solaires Par maliweb - 18 Fév 2025 1 Partager Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Viber Logo, Compagnie malienne pour le développement du textile AVIS D’APPEL D’OFFRES ÉQUIPEMENT SOLAIRES Commentaires via Facebook :
I thought Chinese plus Russians have contracts for solar fields or is this something those contracts do not cover such as connecting to homes or business or some structure? Could it be case of Malian government is building solar field with Malian companies doing all planning, working plus purchasing of supplies with intent of having Malians do all at lower cost or/ plus greater benefit to Malians?
I am somewhat confused by notice.
People of Books!
Henry Author Price Jr aka Kankan