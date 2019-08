#NEW WATCH the moment the aircraft hit water. Pilot tells me he just got the plane a few weeks ago. He was in the middle of a photo shoot over the coast, when plane lost power. Says there was no real impact, he was able to skip the aircraft along the water. Amazing. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Sedd5E4cRt

— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) August 21, 2019​