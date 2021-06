Mali: l’ONU s’alarme de l’augmentation des atteintes aux droits de l’homme depuis six mois

🇲🇱 #Mali: UN Human Rights Chief @mbachelet urges the authorities to break cycle of impunity & establish prompt, thorough, impartial and effective investigations into all allegations of rights violations and abuses, incl. those committed by the military.

— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) June 29, 2021