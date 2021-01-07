« Cela représente la fin du meilleur premier mandat présidentiel de l’histoire et ce n’est que le début de notre combat pour rendre sa grandeur à l’Amérique », poursuit-il.« Même si je suis en complet désaccord avec le résultat de l’élection, et les faits me soutiennent, il y aura une transition ordonnée le 20 janvier », écrit le président américain sortant dans un message relayé sur Twitter par son adjoint au chef de cabinet chargé des réseaux sociaux, Dan Scavino – Trump étant lui-même temporairement privé de son compte par Twitter.

…fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in… https://t.co/tQXXetwWpu

