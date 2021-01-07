« Cela représente la fin du meilleur premier mandat présidentiel de l’histoire et ce n’est que le début de notre combat pour rendre sa grandeur à l’Amérique », poursuit-il.« Même si je suis en complet désaccord avec le résultat de l’élection, et les faits me soutiennent, il y aura une transition ordonnée le 20 janvier », écrit le président américain sortant dans un message relayé sur Twitter par son adjoint au chef de cabinet chargé des réseaux sociaux, Dan Scavino – Trump étant lui-même temporairement privé de son compte par Twitter.
Des policiers armes à la main, des gaz lacrymo… Les images du Capitole en état de siègeAu milieu de la nuit, et après le rejet d’objections émises par des élus républicains, le vice-président Mike Pence a confirmé ce jeudi la victoire de Joe Biden, avec 306 grands électeurs contre 232 pour le président sortant, devant les deux chambres réunies pour une session extraordinaire.
Mike Pence has been a great leader in this process and has done what was expected from him, Trump has tried and failed to accomplish his goals to remain President for a second term and has no other choice but to tell his followers to stop with their violent actions which are contrary to the democratic principles. Donald Trump has created a real movement around “America first” and it is clearly that America the world needs as we can see the negative Obama/Hilary/Biden/Cameron/Sarkozy’s impact of their destruction of Libya on Niger, Chad, Burkina-Faso, Nigeria, Cameroons and our own Mali. Biden is a neocolonialist and will continue the FrancAfrique theory and concept for the benefit of France and not Africa.
