La récente libération des prisonniers français Olivier Dubois et américain Jeffrey Woodke serait le fruit d’une minutieuse tractation menée par Paris qui aurait aboutie à une rançon d’environ 13 à 14 millions de dollars. De quoi alimenter le débat sur le financement des terroristes par la France, selon la chaîne d’information iranienne Press TV.
Une rançon variant entre 12 et 13 millions d’euros (13 ou 14 millions de dollars) aurait été versée aux terroristes du Groupe de soutien à l’Islam et aux musulmans (GSIM), une branche de Daech* pour la libération en mars des deux prisonniers, le journaliste français Olivier Dubois et l’américain Jeffrey Woodke, a annoncé ce 22 mai la chaîne d’information iranienne PressTV.
“À en croire des sources crédibles, Paris aurait versé une rançon de 12 millions d’euros à 13 millions d’euros pour obtenir cette double libération”, peut-on lire sur la publication.
Selon PressTV, “les services français, avec l’aval de l’Elysée, auraient en effet mis à contribution plusieurs personnes, des pions de Paris, dont AG Bibi (responsable de la CMA), de Niamey à Kidal, pour s’impliquer dans les négociations qui ont finalement abouti à cette libération des otages”.
Un scoop ou une vérité ignorée?
En effet, depuis mars, le renseignement malien avait alerté l’opinion nationale et internationale que cette libération n’avait été obtenue qu’en contrepartie du versement par Paris de “millions d’euros” à ces terroristes.
Une source bien informée avait souligné qu’il était important de rappeler qu’en application des normes internationales pertinentes, notamment la résolution S/RES/2462(2019) du Conseil de sécurité des Nations unies, il est demandé aux États d’empêcher les terroristes de tirer profit, directement ou indirectement, du versement de rançons.
L’enlèvement
Le journaliste français Olivier Dubois, qui aurait été utilisé comme appât à son insu pour tenter de localiser un chef djihadiste, avait été kidnappé le 8 avril 2021 à Gao, dans le nord du Mali, par le GSIM, principale alliance djihadiste au Sahel liée à Al-Qaïda*.
Vivant au Mali depuis 2015, il était en collaboration avec certains médias français, notamment le quotidien Libération et le magazine Le Point.
*Organisation terroriste interdite en Russie
Source: https://fr.sputniknews.africa/
LA FRANCE EST LE PARRAIN DU TERRORISME AFRICAIN EN GÉNÉRAL ET DU SAHEL EN PARTICULIER.
LA FRANCE EST ALORS UN ETAT TERRORISTE
Yes NATO France government knowingly finance terrorism plus have both human plus computerized information to verify NATO France is knowingly doing it with intent to create chaos that will help facilitate plundering of Negroid African nations. Niger is irrefutable example of NATO France disposition.
Sad fact is NATO France appear to be living above it’s moral means of financial support. Therefore must pursue racist evil ways of acquiring necessary financial support. However, like with all other NATO nations including United States if NATO France eliminated it’s appetite for illegal drugs especially cocaine it could morally plus enjoyably live luxurious lifestyle as nation it with much hardship live with presence of illegal drugs. Something very much needed is lacking in NATO France perception that is essential to liking being of human race. If that something is found plus timely applied maybe NATO France plus other NATO nations will confront their most dynamic problem of illegal drugs in way it may be conquered at God speed. However, as ongoing it will take at least 20 years for NATO france to bring illegal drugs under control if it at all have will to do so. Therefore it is imperative that we continue as Negroid Africans to view NATO nations as deceptive organization that will continue to cleverly attempt with assistance from corrupt Negroid African officials to create chaos in Negroid Africa that help facilitate plundering of Negroid Africa. We must stop this attempt plus best stop it plus most lastingly do so by us imposing competent security plus at God speed developing comfortable world class modern living conditions using evolved to fit our needs cost efficient Russian methods.
Henry Author Price Jr aka Kankan
La maudite France finance la these et l’anti-these donc en verite attise les destabilisations afin d’ exploiter les pays-africains en les gardant dans la fragilité et le sous-développement, voici la politique tres sordide la maudite France: La pyromane/arsenist et le pompier en meme temps!