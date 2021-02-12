L’état de santé de l’ex-président américain Donald Trump l’année dernière, à la suite de sa contamination au nouveau coronavirus, était beaucoup plus grave que ce que la Maison Blanche a rapporté, a indiqué vendredi le New York Times. Avant qu’il ne soit hospitalisé, le niveau d’oxygène dans son sang avait chuté à un point critique et les rayons X montraient clairement des signes de pneumonie, selon le quotidien.
Donald Trump a été infecté par le coronavirus en octobre dernier. Pendant ses trois jours d’hospitalisation, un traitement expérimental lui a été administré en raison de la gravité de son état de santé.
Avant cela, l’ex-président avait du mal à respirer à la Maison Blanche. Il a reçu deux fois de l’oxygène avant d’être emmené à l’hôpital.
La Maison Blanche a également rapporté que M. Trump avait de la fièvre et des problèmes respiratoires, mais on ne savait pas encore à quel point ses symptômes étaient graves, selon le quotidien.
Par: 7sur7.be
