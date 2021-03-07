Accueil Video Video URGENT. Imam Dicko « On a un président distant, un Premier ministre froid et un Vice-président… » Par maliweb - 7 Mar 2021 1 Partager Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Viber SUR LE MEME SUJETAUTRES ARTICLES DU MEME AUTEUR Video Déclaration du M5-RFP à l’Assemblée générale du 06 mars 2021 Video Imam Oumarou Diarra : « Non à la transformation du Mali en Colonel-Bougou » Revue de la Presse La Revue de Presse de la RADIO JEKAFO du 05 Mars 2021 Revue de la Presse La Revue de Presse de la RADIO RENOUVEAU FM du 04 Mars 2021 Revue de la Presse La Revue de Presse de la RADIO KLEDU du 05 Mars 2021 Commentaires via Facebook : 1 commentaire Once again Imam Dicko is trying to impose on Malians a disposition that led us to achieve plus maintain a way of living that lead us to genocide. It is as if Imam Dicko have lost perception of actual conditions plus passage they are on to embrace perception that is unproductive plus have euthanasia like effect. Being Imam Dicko is elderly plus agent for Saudi government reasonable person would conclude that he will die before he see damage following passage he desire would do to young people who will live 40 years more after his death. Saudi like European desire to control Malians will be oil fields, solar energy fields plus wind fields of northern Mali. This is cause Saudi plus Europeans as separate groups are imposing that incompetent Malians goverment must adhere to illegal plus unconstitutional Algiers agreement that cocaine addict President IBK made with terrorists. Where in world besides Mali do government award major portion of it’s territory to terrorists? I tell you. Nowhere. Therefore we need overcome misleading desires of United Nations plus cast illegal agreement with terrorists aside. It is void plus very offensive to Malians for other nations to label it as valid. It would be stupid for us to agree with imposition of adhering to illegal peace agreement that gives two thirds of country to one percent of people with those people being caucasian. This act of modern day colonialism should not ever find victory. With that being acknowledged I ponder is there some agreement between Europeans plus so called Malians elite to use illegal peace agreement to seize Malian oil fields, solar fields plus wind fields to steal wealth that should be divided among all Malians . We all know that is way of thinking of cocaine addict ex President IBK plus his family. He was so stupid he could not perceive he was stupid. That is to be dangerously stupid thus his greedy stupid actions have created condition that will kill tens of thousands if we do not win war plus bring Malians government control to northern Mali. Henry Author Price Jr aka Kankan P.S. I promise not to make any more “hunt would would you you” threats. If conditions become unbearable I will simply market version my ” hunt” cover that include coverage in Africa. Répondre REPONDRE Annuler Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. INFO EN CONTINU URGENT. Imam Dicko « On a un président distant, un Premier ministre froid et un Vice-président… » maliweb - 7 Mar 2021 1 Programme de la course du mardi 09 mars 2021 maliweb - 7 Mar 2021 0 Covid-19 : 51 nouveaux cas confirmés, ce samedi maliweb.net - 7 Mar 2021 0 Réuni en Assemblée générale dite de “Rectification”: le Mouvement M5-RFP demande la relecture de l’Accord et la... maliweb - 7 Mar 2021 5 La covid-19, un facteur aggravant l’exploitation sexuelle des enfants maliweb - 7 Mar 2021 0 MÉTÉO - TEMPS À BKO ET ENVIRONS Bamako peu nuageux enter location 39 ° C 39 ° 39 ° 18 % 1kmh 20 % dim 37 ° lun 39 ° mar 39 ° mer 38 ° jeu 37 ° QUE SONT-ILS DEVENUS ? Que sont-ils devenus… Kandia Kouyaté : Première policière du Mali malgré elle ! Aujourd'hui-Mali - 6 Mar 2021 0 Un jour une histoire : 28 février 1978 – 28 février 2021, il y a 43 ans : La “Bande des trois”... 27 Fév 2021 Que sont-ils devenus… Abdoulaye Traoré dit Kokadjè : Le don du dribble éliminatoire 20 Fév 2021 Que sont-ils devenus… Kassim Touré : Footballeur, maire et homme de devoir 13 Fév 2021 Que sont-ils devenus… Moussa Ouane : Le cinéaste BCBG 6 Fév 2021 Que sont-ils devenus… Soumaïla Ouédraogo : Une vie à l’ombre de la télévision nationale 30 Jan 2021
Once again Imam Dicko is trying to impose on Malians a disposition that led us to achieve plus maintain a way of living that lead us to genocide. It is as if Imam Dicko have lost perception of actual conditions plus passage they are on to embrace perception that is unproductive plus have euthanasia like effect. Being Imam Dicko is elderly plus agent for Saudi government reasonable person would conclude that he will die before he see damage following passage he desire would do to young people who will live 40 years more after his death. Saudi like European desire to control Malians will be oil fields, solar energy fields plus wind fields of northern Mali. This is cause Saudi plus Europeans as separate groups are imposing that incompetent Malians goverment must adhere to illegal plus unconstitutional Algiers agreement that cocaine addict President IBK made with terrorists. Where in world besides Mali do government award major portion of it’s territory to terrorists? I tell you. Nowhere. Therefore we need overcome misleading desires of United Nations plus cast illegal agreement with terrorists aside. It is void plus very offensive to Malians for other nations to label it as valid. It would be stupid for us to agree with imposition of adhering to illegal peace agreement that gives two thirds of country to one percent of people with those people being caucasian. This act of modern day colonialism should not ever find victory. With that being acknowledged I ponder is there some agreement between Europeans plus so called Malians elite to use illegal peace agreement to seize Malian oil fields, solar fields plus wind fields to steal wealth that should be divided among all Malians . We all know that is way of thinking of cocaine addict ex President IBK plus his family. He was so stupid he could not perceive he was stupid. That is to be dangerously stupid thus his greedy stupid actions have created condition that will kill tens of thousands if we do not win war plus bring Malians government control to northern Mali.
Henry Author Price Jr aka Kankan
P.S.
I promise not to make any more “hunt would would you you” threats. If conditions become unbearable I will simply market version my ” hunt” cover that include coverage in Africa.