Commentaires via Facebook :

1 commentaire

  1. Once again Imam Dicko is trying to impose on Malians a disposition that led us to achieve plus maintain a way of living that lead us to genocide. It is as if Imam Dicko have lost perception of actual conditions plus passage they are on to embrace perception that is unproductive plus have euthanasia like effect. Being Imam Dicko is elderly plus agent for Saudi government reasonable person would conclude that he will die before he see damage following passage he desire would do to young people who will live 40 years more after his death. Saudi like European desire to control Malians will be oil fields, solar energy fields plus wind fields of northern Mali. This is cause Saudi plus Europeans as separate groups are imposing that incompetent Malians goverment must adhere to illegal plus unconstitutional Algiers agreement that cocaine addict President IBK made with terrorists. Where in world besides Mali do government award major portion of it’s territory to terrorists? I tell you. Nowhere. Therefore we need overcome misleading desires of United Nations plus cast illegal agreement with terrorists aside. It is void plus very offensive to Malians for other nations to label it as valid. It would be stupid for us to agree with imposition of adhering to illegal peace agreement that gives two thirds of country to one percent of people with those people being caucasian. This act of modern day colonialism should not ever find victory. With that being acknowledged I ponder is there some agreement between Europeans plus so called Malians elite to use illegal peace agreement to seize Malian oil fields, solar fields plus wind fields to steal wealth that should be divided among all Malians . We all know that is way of thinking of cocaine addict ex President IBK plus his family. He was so stupid he could not perceive he was stupid. That is to be dangerously stupid thus his greedy stupid actions have created condition that will kill tens of thousands if we do not win war plus bring Malians government control to northern Mali.
    Henry Author Price Jr aka Kankan

    P.S.
    I promise not to make any more “hunt would would you you” threats. If conditions become unbearable I will simply market version my ” hunt” cover that include coverage in Africa.

REPONDRE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here