De nombreux pays souhaitent quitter la CEDEAO, selon un parlementaire malien

De nombreux pays souhaitent quitter la CEDEAO, car l’organisation est inefficace et “ne peut pas se justifier”, a déclaré Aliou Tounkara, parlementaire et chef de la Maison russe au Mali, en marge de la réunion annuelle du club Valdaï qui se tient en Russie.
En janvier dernier, le Burkina Faso, le Niger et le Mali ont annoncé leur retrait du bloc régional en déclarant que la communauté est devenue une menace pour les pays participants.
Auparavant, la CEDEAO a imposé des sanctions contre les pays de l’AES et a adopté un plan en cas d’intervention militaire au Niger.
Source: https://fr.sputniknews.africa/
Adieu la FrancAfrique et adieu la FRANCEDEAO!
Chef de la mission russe …. Cela en dit long sur malhonnêteté intellectuelle de ce gabarit de foire
Faudrait sans doute demander aux parlementaires des pays concernés ce qu’ils en pensent …..
Quant à l’avis de Tounkara je pense que tout les monde s’en fout
ECOWAS lost its way when it created corruption pact that was hard to justify considering anti African First actions many of NATO colonialists ass kissing leaders of ECOWAS. With retiring of IBK ( one of few good things IBK done as leader) ECOWAS gun ho impose sanctions against Mali at time war against terrorists rage in Mali proof ECOWAS served NATO who was in complicity with Malian terrorists that were under guidance of NATO france. With ECOWAS advocating like action at like time to honor its corruption pact it became clear ECOWAS was as much enemy as it was partner in corruption pact. Under like condition there is great unpredictability. Those who would like to be former ECOWAS member are searching for reliability plus need search only as far away as AES is for them. It is again time for Africans to manage Africa in its entirety.
People of Books!
Henry Author Price Jr. aka Kankan
P.S.
To be brief I will come clean on something that have bothered me for years. It concern now president of Chad Deby Itno. Years ago I dismissed information as NATO disinformation having intent of dividing Africa with intent of creating wedge that split Africa indefinitely. Information provided to me was as I viewed it undesirable rumor. It concern Deby family plus former president Deby death supposedly in battle at war. Rumor have it younger Deby Itno murdered his father literally or had someone to do it then passed it off as battle at war death. Not unto recent information having younger President Deby Itno partaking with foreigners in attempt to overthrow African government did I believe he would commit like monster acts. Now I believe younger Deby Itno whose president of Chad if rumor is true is monster that must be trusted plus we should not ever expose our vulnerability to him. He have with hesitation disregarded Africa First agenda to satisfy desires of foreigners. Africa do not need anymore leaders like him plus it is in all best interest if he is replaced with modern day leader possessing Africa First agenda!