Delighted with the constructive phone conversation with Hon.Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MFA of Ghana & Chair of ECOWAS Council of Ministers, over the situation in the Republic of Mali, in particular the implementation of the AUPSC Communique adopted on 21st January on this matter. pic.twitter.com/FabERvyUML

— Ramtane Lamamra | رمطان لعمامرة (@Lamamra_dz) January 23, 2022