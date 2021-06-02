Le Centre national de Cinématographie du Mali (CNCM) a abrité, ce lundi 31 mai 2021, la projection- presse du film documentaire « Les promises ». Un film autobiographique qui retrace le parcours d’une jeune femme,en l’occurrence la réalisatrice HawaAliou N’Diaye, tentant de comprendre sa relation avec un djinn qui s’est autoproclamé son « mari ».
« Les promises ». C’est l’histoire d’une jeune dame âgée d’une trentaine d’année qui éprouve des difficultés à avoir une relation intime avec un homme de chair et de sang. Son mari qu’elle aperçoit en songe est un djinn. « C’est un sujet tabou, mais j’ai décidé de m’aventurer là-dessus », a indiqué la réalisatrice pour qui le cinéma est, avant tout, un moyen d’extérioriser ses conflits.
Pour comprendre ce qui lui arrive, HawaAliou N’Diaye part à la rencontre de guérisseuses (DjinèKountiguiw). « Il s’agissait de me débarrasser de la souffrance que je vis, et de montrer à tous pourquoi je n’avais pas été encore mariée », explique la réalisatrice.Le film de 70 minutes retrace le parcours d’Hawa à Ségou et à Sikasso à la recherche de solutions à son mal.Dans son périple, la jeune dame découvre d’autres femmes dont certaines résignées, n’ont jamais pu se marier malgré leur âge avancé.
« Une production de belle facture réalisée dans les règles de l’art », a salué Modibo Souaré, directeur du Centre national de Cinématographie du Mali.Née et grandi au Mali, HawaAliou N’Diaye est, selon le CNCM, l’un des « espoirs du cinéma malien ». Son premier court métrage « Les mains d’or de Samba » a été sectionné au FESPACO 2017. Son film court métrage « Kuma ! » sorti en mars 2019 traite la question de l’inceste. Ce film a remporté entre autres : le grand prix KodjoEbouclé, le prix de la meilleure interprétation féminine au Clap ivoire.
Mamadou TOGOLA/maliweb.net
To be totally honest about jinn plus how it is defined is as follows. In all truth in order to see jinn as set forth in Koran you must have ” hunt would would you you” ability above person attempting to ” hunt would would you you” interview you plus person whose * hunt would would you you” cover covers person trying to “hunt would would you you* use to interview you. However cover “hunt would would you you” of interviewer only open its jinn to observation when it allows person attempting to * hunt would would you you” interview to use it as interviewing mechanism. First time I saw jinn was when I was about six or seven years old with my father releasing his cover over my mother to interview me. My Dad knew it would not work being my ” hunt would would you you” cover is higher but he wanted me to see jinn. I was confused by my mother trying to hunt me with spirit of my father very much like photo hovering over her despite fact he sat on other side of room several feet from us explaining what was going on to my mother as I clearly confused stared at jinn above her head.
I have not had anything of sort occur for two years. On last occasion a young mongoloid man not believing I am Kankan without my knowledge unto I saw jinn hovering high above tried to *hunt would would you you” interview me as we walked down Jefferson Ave. in Detroit, Michigan(USA). His jinn hovered high above him indicating he did not receive cover directly from person but it was passed on through multiple people before reaching him. Jinn was dressed in Asian dress from hundreds of years ago very much like jinn was dressed with Ms. Chung, librarian who tried to interview me while I was in prison. Ms. Chung realized I saw her jinn but lied when she inquired being people will say those who truly see jinn are crazy. In prison being defined as crazy could become Major problem.
I believe movie spoken of is entertaining but not in true ability of jinn.
Maybe I get to see movie when I get to Africa.
No one able to see me as jinn. No one!
I am Kankan.
Henry Author Price Jr aka Kankan