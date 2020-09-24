Mali : Trois militaires tués dans une embuscade à Boulkessy

Hier, mercredi 23 septembre 2020, aux environs de 12h 45mns, une mission de patrouille des forces armées maliennes (FAMa) du poste du G5 Sahel est tombée dans une embuscade au sud de Boulkessy, a annoncé le ministère de la Défense et des anciens Combattants dans un communiqué publié le même jour.
Le bilan provisoire de cette attaque, selon le communiqué est de trois morts et quatre blessés côté FAMa contre une quinzaine de blessés dénombrés chez les ennemis.
« Les blessés FAMa ont été évacués sur Sévaré avec le soutien de la MINUSMA », précise le communiqué, ajoutant que « le ministère de la Défense et des anciens Combattants condamne avec fermeté cette attaque lâche des terroristes, salue la bravoure et la détermination de nos vaillants soldats qui se sont battus pour repousser l’ennemi et maintenir leur position».
CETTE GUERRE FINIRA QUAND LA PEUR CHANGE DE CAMP, QU EST CE QUE CA VEUT DIRE? OUI, QUAND LES POPULATIONS IDENTIFIERONT LES ATTAQUANTS POUR LES ELIMINER OU LES SIGNALER A L ARMEE.
EN UN MOT, QUAND NOS POPULATIONS ‘DEBILO-ISLAMISEES’ SERONT ELLES MEMES SOUS PRESSIONS.
QUE PERSONNE NE NOUS PARLE ALORS DE GENOCIDES OU DE GUERRE ETHNIQUE, LE PEUPLE CONTRE LES TERRORISTES QUELQUE SOIT SA RACE SON ETHNIE SA LANGUE SA RELIGION ET SA LOCATION AU MALI.
CE N EST PAS A L ARMEE DE FAIRE CETTE BATAILLE MAIS C EST AU MALI ENTIER PHYSIQUEMENT ARME, CHAQUE MALIEN POURSUIVANT LES TERRORISTES ET LES DJIHADISTES SUR LE TERRITOIRE .
We all hold deepest concern for FAMA as citizens plus those who enact security for Malians. My point plus comments concerning war against terrorists plus their willing followers concern lack of fitting plus feasible actions by Malian high command.
To start let us not fool ourselves. Terrorists are increasingly becoming well funded by way of foreign supporters including governments plus drug trafficking that in many instances go through Mali. We should not allow tdrug trafficking that supply funds to murder our soldiers go through Mali. Terrorists are well trained plus suited for war plus these conditions seem to be increasing weekly. They are trained by rogue troops of some of best militaries in world or/ plus those they have trained. Their growing success plus frequent response to offense by Malian military proof we made mistake of not perpetually caring out seek plus destroy missions before terrorists capacity to turn our attacks into high casualty fire fights. We made error sitting back marveling at satellite information instead of using that info to carry out helicopter gunships attacks plus to plant troops at ambush points. Malian military is capable but it is fighting battle harden well trained terrorists force that wishy washy method of fighting them is killing more of our troops as oppose to what would be killed if we launched sustain plus sweeping attack including frequent seek plus destroy actions throughout Mali.
Change in military approach must be carried out. You not fighting sheep herders. You fighting in many cases highly trained battle hardened terrorists.
Is it strange that terrorists murderous activity always seemed coordinated with political moves of CMA?
Work smart Mali.
Henry Author Price Jr aka Kankan
