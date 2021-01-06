L’ex-président malien IBK et son épouse, Aminata Keïta Maïga, ont contracté le coronavirus durant les fêtes de fin d’année.
L’ancien couple présidentiel a été testé positif au Covid-19 aux alentours du 20 décembre. Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (IBK) et Aminata Keïta Maïga sont restés asymptomatiques durant toute la période d’infection et n’ont connu aucune complication médicale.
……lire la suite sur https://www.jeuneafrique.com/
C’EST UN GRAND PLAISIR DE VOIR LA JOLIE PHOTO DU VRAI PRESIDENT DU MALI ET SON EPOUSE!!!!!
ALLAH KA CHI DJAN ANI KENE’ YA DI OUMA!!!!
BAH DAW EST UN ANCIEN COMBATTANT.
ASSIMI EST UN FAKE VICE-PRESIDENT.
DIAW EST UN FAKE PRESIDENT D’UN FAKE CNT.
MOCTAR OUANE EST UN FAKE PM.
MA CHERIE KATOU KONARE’ EST UNE FAKE MINISTRE
TOUS LES AUTRES MINISTRES SONT DES FAKE MINISTRES!!!!!
Les mauvaises herbes ne meurent pas …