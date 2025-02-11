Trump annonce l’envoi de son secrétaire au Trésor en Ukraine

Le secrétaire au Trésor américain Scott Bessent se rendra cette semaine en Ukraine, a annoncé mardi le président Donald Trump sur son réseau social, un voyage qui devrait être consacré à des discussions sur les ressources minérales du pays, selon une source informée du dossier.
Scott Bessent devrait être le premier ministre du gouvernement de Donald Trump à se rendre en Ukraine.
Le conflit entre Kyiv et Moscou doit aussi figurer au menu des entretiens qu’auront plusieurs autres membres de l’exécutif américain, dont le secrétaire d’Etat Marco Rubio, le vice-président J.D. Vance et le secrétaire à la Défense Pete Hegseth, cette semaine en Europe.
Donald Trump et son homologue ukrainien Volodimir Zelensky ont tous deux exprimé leur intérêt à conclure un accord qui verrait les Etats-Unis accéder aux terres rares ukrainiennes et autres métaux précieux en échange de la prolongation du soutien militaire américain à l’Ukraine face aux forces russes.
(Gram Slattery et Max Hunder, Jean-Stéphane Brosse pour la version française)
