Justice. L’ancien ministre Mahamadou Camara recouvre la liberté. BOUARE Fily Sissoko toujours en détention

Dans un communiqué publié ce jeudi 16 mars, le procureur général de la Cour suprême informe que la liberté provisoire est accordée à l’ancien ministre Mahamadou Camara. Pour bénéficier de cette liberté provisoire, l’ancien ministre de la Communication et l’économie numérique s’est acquitté de la somme 500 millions FCFA demandée par le parquet.
Quant à Mme BOUARE Fily Sissoko, ancienne ministre de l’Economie et des Finances, elle reste en détention pour n’avoir pas pu réunir le même montant. Le procureur général de la Cour suprême met en garde contre les accusations de tragédie judiciaire portées par certains magistrats dans l’affaire dite des équipements militaires. Dossier dans lequel les anciens ministres Mahamadou Camara et BOUARE Fily Sissoko sont poursuivis.
Maliweb.net
This is not a case of them being “scapegoats” if they are guilty of charged crime. Unfortunately we were not duly focused at corruption like we should have been when we allowed Karim Keita to get out of detention plus in violation of law leave Mali. Of course there are numerous others guilty of corruption but got away being they were not so bold as to stay in Mali after committing despicable financial crimes in time of war. A financial crime that could be tied to death plus injury of some brave FAMA soldiers plus numerous Malian citizens.
I am against Sharia Law plus believe it is not right to practice it in a civilized community but I comprehend why Islam apply it. Though it demand discipline Islam promote criminality. It was established by commission of criminal acts having impunity. Criminals acts committed to establish islam are murder, rape, kidnapping, robbery plus property destruction. When people are allowed to commit like acts plus get away with it they tend to form belief they are somewhat godlike plus may do whatever they choose without regard of injury to others or breaking of secular laws. It takes extreme actions to bring like people back to being under control. Islam knowing it created like monster men then imposed Sharia law to bring them back to being under control as acceptable for position they hold within islamic community. Is this or is this not a bare truth of islam?
We are smarter plus above all positioned to where we do not have to apply Sharia law even if we must employ death sentence for commission of some criminal acts. In foregoing cases concerning theft of funds designated to be used in military behalf long prison sentences that are irrevocable should be punishment for all.
Henry Author Price Jr aka Kankan