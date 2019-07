EARTHQUAKE UPDATE: USGS confirms 4.9 aftershock in Ridgecrest at 6:11 a.m. Check out this video of @_VanessaDillon reacting to that aftershock in Ridgecrest right before her live hit. Residents calling in and reporting it could be felt in the Bakersfield area as well. pic.twitter.com/fkG72Fhf2j

— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) 12 juillet 2019