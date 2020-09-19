Covid-19 : Trump promet des vaccins pour tous les Américains d’ici avril

Son rival démocrate Joe Biden dit ne pas lui faire confiance pour garantir l’intégrité du processus scientifique d’homologation.
Les 330 millions d’Américains tous vaccinés contre le coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 d’ici avril 2021 ? Les Etats-Unis en seront capables, selon Donald Trump. “Nous aurons fabriqué au moins 100 millions de doses avant la fin de l’année, et ensuite probablement beaucoup plus, des centaines de millions de doses seront disponibles chaque mois, et nous aurons assez de vaccins pour tous les Américains d’ici avril”, a déclaré le président américain lors d’une conférence de presse à la Maison Blanche.
Donald Trump n’a pas précisé quels fabricants seraient en mesure de livrer ces volumes. Deux sociétés, Moderna et Pfizer, sont en phase 3 active des essais cliniques de leurs vaccins expérimentaux, la première attendant des résultats en novembre, la seconde en octobre.
Un enjeu de campagne électorale
Les deux ont passé des contrats avec le gouvernement américain pour livrer des centaines de millions de doses, et les autorités sanitaires américaines ont lancé les préparatifs pour être en mesure de stocker et livrer les premières doses dès octobre, et dans les 24 heures suivant une éventuelle autorisation par l’Agence fédérale des médicaments (FDA). Chaque vaccin serait injecté en deux doses séparées de trois ou quatre semaines.
La date de disponibilité d’un vaccin américain est un enjeu de la campagne pour l’élection présidentielle du 3 novembre, le candidat démocrate Joe Biden ayant dit ne pas faire confiance à Donald Trump pour garantir l’intégrité du processus scientifique d’homologation.
Moncef Slaoui, haut responsable de l’opération Warp Speed en charge des vaccins, avait dit à la radio NPR le 3 septembre qu’il tablait sur un volume de doses suffisant pour vacciner entre 20 et 25 millions de personnes d’ici la fin de l’année. Et cette semaine, le directeur des Centres de prévention et de lutte contre les maladies (CDC), Robert Redfield, a dit que le vaccin ne serait sans doute disponible pour la majorité des Américains qu’au deuxième ou troisième trimestre 2021.
