Une attaque au gaz lacrymogène vise un ex-vice-président kényan lors d’une réunion de prière – vidéo

Par
maliweb
-
0
© AP Photo / Laurent Cipriani

Un homme assis dans la foule a lancé une grenade lacrymogène en direction de Rigathi Gachagua pendant son intervention.

L’objet est tombé à quelques mètres de lui, mais son garde du corps l’a rapidement intercepté.

La foule a réagi violemment, et le suspect a apparemment été blessé avant d’être arrêté par la police.

En novembre, Rigathi Gachagua avait déjà été attaqué lors d’une cérémonie funéraire.

Source: https://fr.sputniknews.africa/

Commentaires via Facebook :

SUR LE MEME SUJETAUTRES ARTICLES DU MEME AUTEUR

REPONDRE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Leave the field below empty!