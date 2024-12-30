Une attaque au gaz lacrymogène vise un ex-vice-président kényan lors d’une réunion de prière – vidéo

Un homme assis dans la foule a lancé une grenade lacrymogène en direction de Rigathi Gachagua pendant son intervention.

L’objet est tombé à quelques mètres de lui, mais son garde du corps l’a rapidement intercepté.

La foule a réagi violemment, et le suspect a apparemment été blessé avant d’être arrêté par la police.

Former DP Rigathi Gachagua's thanksgiving meeting in Nyandarua disrupted after teargas was lobbed at the VIP dias#KBCniYetu pic.twitter.com/2rqdQFrJd7

— KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) December 28, 2024