Au Mali, le ministère de l’Economie et des Finances a informé le Conseil des Ministres des résultats du dénombrement du 5ème Recensement Général de la Population et de l’Habitat. Il ressort du communiqué que l’exploitation des données collectées sur le terrain en 2022 fait état d’un effectif total de la population malienne à 22 395 485 habitants.
Ce recensement Général de la Population et de l’Habitat dans le second semestre 2022 par l’Institut national de la Statistique précise 47,2% de jeunes de moins de 15 ans, 49,9% de personnes âgées de 15 à 64 ans et 49,7% de femmes. Ce recensement de l’institut des statistiques indique que l’âge moyen de la population est de 21,4 ans et le taux de croissance annuel de la population ressort 3,3% contre plus de 4%.
Siaka DIAMOUTENE/Mali/Maliweb.net
